Brighton & Hove Albion is a club that Newcastle United just can’t seem to solve. They’ve won only twice in the last 15 (D7L6) across all competitions against them.

The Seagulls have already won 1-0 at St. James Park (in a Premier League fixture) earlier this season, so they will probably strongly fancy their chances on Sunday in FA Cup competition.

FA Cup 5th Round FYIs

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Fun Fact: Newcastle have progressed from their last nine FA Cup 5th round ties. The last time they were eliminated at this stage was 1992-93.

Kick: Sun. March 2, 1:45pm, St. James Park, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

We do not think that Alexander Isak will be ready/fully 100% match fit for this one, or even if he is, Eddie Howe may not want to risk him here.

The Newcastle boss has been very vocal about playing it conservative with their star striker.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley; Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

