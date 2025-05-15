Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has a trio of injury concerns that can certainly be classified in the doubt/touch-and-go/late fitness test category for this weekend. That triad consists of Kieran Trippier (calf) Sven Botman (knee) and Joe Willock (hamstring)

“We don’t think they are big injuries,” Howe said of the injured troika of Trippier, Willock and Botman.

Arsenal FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sun. May 18, 4:30pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Arsenal Newcastle United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Newcastle United

Google Result Probability Arsenal 48% Draw 26% Newcastle United 26%

Newcastle United Team News

“But there is such a short time left of the season. We’d love to get them back quick and able to play a part, [but] I don’t know if that is possible.” It’s too bad the Geordies haven’t officially locked up UCL qualification for next season yet- then the decision is a no-brainer.

On Botman, Howe said: “He was slightly uncomfortable in the HT break with a knee problem. I don’t think it’s serious. He was obviously OK to carry on, but he was feeling something so, tactically, I thought it would help us to change. With that in mind, we brought Lewis Miley on.”

Sounds like he’s ok, but we’ll see. Joelinton may have to join Lewis Hall and Matt Targett in the shut down for the remainder category.

Howe on Joelinton: “I saw Joe yesterday for the first time in a while, as he’d been away… He’s been back in Barcelona for another injection. I think he’s feeling pretty good. Whether we see him before the end of the season, we’ll see.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories