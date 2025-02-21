Newcastle United got absolutely annihilated by Manchester City last weekend, 4-0. So obviously they cannot wait to have that result not be the one in most recent memory. Unfortunately, the next opponent, Nottingham Forest, is actually higher up the table than Manchester City.

Yes, let me write that sentence again for you- Nottingham Forest is above Manchester City in the standings.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick: Sun. Feb. 23, 2pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 53% Nottingham Forest 23% Draw 24%

Premier League Standing, Form: Nottingham Forest 3rd, 47 pts, DWLWL Newcastle United 7th, 41 pts, WLWLL

And they’re four places above Newcastle! While that may be the case, the odds makers still seem to think that the Magpies will get the result here on Sunday.

Hey, football is a funny game, all around.

Team News vs Nottingham Forest

The Geordies only have three injury concerns right now, and all of them have knee problems- Sven Botman (could be back next week), Joelinton (mid-March return) and Jamal Lascelles (potentially returning in late April/early May). However, there are no new updates to share on this front.

Newcastle Starting XI Prediction

Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley; Sean Longstaff, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes; Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak

