Newcastle United Starting Lineup Prediction vs Brentford FC

There are two ways to look at the run-in for Newcastle United, and these ideas are not contradictory propositions. Heading into a home clash against Brentford FC, you can hold both the following ideas in your head at the same time- they are playing with house money a bit down the stretch here, as they have already secured the club’s first trophy in what feels like a lifetime.

However, the chances at earning a top four berth remain there for the taking, so the Geordies need to go out there and get it.

Newcastle vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed April 2, 7:45pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google’s Result Probability: Newcastle win 56% Draw 22% Brentford FC win 22%

Eddie Howe, without the services of Anthony Gordon here for two separate reasons, will be able to field a strong team versus Brentford FC.

Here is what we think that might look like, when the Magpies take to the pitch at St. James Park.

Newcastle Starting Lineup Prediction vs Brentford FC

Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier; Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali; Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

