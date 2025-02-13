The headliner fixture in the Premier League this weekend is undoubtedly Newcastle United visiting Manchester City. Yes, yes, the so-called marquee matchup, in the traditional Sunday matinee slate, is Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur, but c’mon man!

You have to not just flip to the second page of the standings to find both those teams, you have to scroll way down on the second page to locate United and Spurs.

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 15, 3pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Starting XI Predictions: Man City Newcastle

PL Form, Standings: Man City 5th, 41 pts, WDWWL Newcastle 6th, 41 pts, WWLWL

Google Result Probability: Man City 51% Draw 23% Newcastle 26%

Meanwhile Manchester City and Newcastle are fighting for UCL qualification for next season. This is a big opportunity for Eddie Howe and his men on Saturday.

Will they carpe diem.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City

Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Lloyd Kelly, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Miley; Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson; Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon; Alexander Isak

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

