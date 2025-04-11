Alexander Isak is reportedly expected to be fit enough to face Manchester United on Sunday, so he’s a no-brainer to lead the Newcastle United line. Anthony Gordon is nearing full fitness, but we don’t expect he’ll be quite ready to start this one. Perhaps he features off the bench though.

In looking at the rest of the team selection and formation, it pretty much picks itself really.

Man United vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sun. April 13. 4:30pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Starting Lineup Predictions: Man United Newcastle United

Team News for Both Sides: here

Google Result Probability: Man United 19% Draw 22% Newcastle United 59%

PL Form: Man United LLWLL Newcastle United WLWWW

PL Standing: Man United 14th, 22 pts Newcastle United 5th 53 pts

The Geordies are looking pretty good in terms of earning a top four finish, provided they take care of business on their own end. While they are currently behind Chelsea for that coveted slot, they also have a game in hand on the Blues.

Newcastle United Starting Lineup Prediction vs Manchester United

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento; Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Alex Isak, Harvey Barnes.

