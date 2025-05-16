On the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season, there is no doubt what the headliner fixture is. Second place Arsenal FC hosts Newcastle United in a clash of two sides looking to clinch their Champions League slot for next season.

Eddie Howe has had a nice rebound of a season in 2024-25, as he has the Geordies poised to finish, maybe as high as second place this season. At the very least, they’ll finish (barring a complete catastrophe of course) in the top five, and thus back in the UCL.

Arsenal FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sun. May 18, 4:30pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Arsenal FC Newcastle United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC Newcastle United

Google Result Probability Arsenal FC 48% Draw 26% Newcastle United 26%

That is a very nice recovery from the 2023-24 campaign, in where the finished 7th, and out of UEFA competition entirely. No doubt there was a fair degree of heat on his seat, entering the season.

Obviously, it’s cooler than the other side of the pillow now.

Newcastle United Starting Lineup Prediction at Arsenal FC

Nick Pope; Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Valentino Livramento, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Jacob Murphy; Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

