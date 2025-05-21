Newcastle United can obtain Champions League football for next season without beating Everton on Championship Sunday. Of course, a bunch of other things need to fall their way for that to happen.

On the other hand, it’s also possible for Newcastle to clinch UCL by just taking care of business themselves.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Newcastle United vs Everton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 25, 2025, 4pm UK, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle Preview Content: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 71% Draw 17% Everton FC 12%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 4th, 66 pts, LWDWL Everton FC, 13th, 45 pts LLDWW

That’s probably the easiest and best way, right?

It’s sort of like those old commercials for Smith Barney, where John Houseman had that iconic line “they make money the old fashioned way, they earn it.”

Instead of back-dooring your return to UEFA’s top tier competition for 2025-26, why not win your way there? Newcastle is in pretty good shape to get there, and with having already won the League Cup, one has to call this a fairly successful season, right?

Newcastle United Starting Lineup Prediction vs Everton

Nick Pope; Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Valentino Livramento, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Jacob Murphy; Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon

