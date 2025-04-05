There is good news and bad news on the Newcastle United injury front. Bad news first, Newcastle have a ton of injury concerns, and it includes many of their most important players. The good news? Well, the injuries are mostly just knocks, and other sort of minor issues. Also, the next match is against penultimate side Leicester City.

So if there is an opportune game to do some squad rotation, against a weakened side, this is it.

Leicester City vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. April 7, 2025, at 8pm, King Power Stadium, Leicester, UK

Newcastle Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 65% Draw 20% Leicester City 15%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 6th, 50 pts, LWLWW Leicester City, 19th, 17 pts LLLLL

Taking on a team that is destined for the drop, and has nothing left to play for provides an opportunity for some of the reserves to get some major tick, and to do so from the get go.

Here is how we think manager Eddie Howe will shape that all out.

Newcastle Starting Lineup Prediction at Leicester City

Nick Pope; Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento; Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock; Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories