When you Google search Newcastle United these days, the screen animates with fireworks in the background. I think you already know why! The Magpies ended their 70 year top tier trophy drought last weekend, with the League Cup title game win over Liverpool. And on top of that, the Geordies only have four unavailability concerns right now: Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Hall, Anthony Gordon and Sven Botman.

And with that EFL Cup triumph, European football officially awaits Newcastle next season.

In other words, there are a lot of good vibes surrounding Newcastle United club right now.

Lewis Hall

An ankle injury has ended his season; unfortunately.

Anthony Gordon

He is still serving out his red card suspension, and thus won’t be eligible for selection on April 2 when Brentford comes to St. James Park on Wed. April 2. However, Gordon will have finished serving his suspension when Newcastle visits Leicester City on April 7.

Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman

We pretty much always group these two together when doing these kinds of things, and it’s obvious why! Both are long term knee injury absentees, and their timelines for return are pretty much identical too.

Lascelles and Botman are both about six weeks away from full match fitness.

International Break Injury Updates

