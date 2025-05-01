Newcastle United Team News at Brighton: Joelinton, Matt Targett

A couple of Newcastle United injury updates as we head closer to the next round of Premier League fixtures. Joelinton is a strong doubt for Sunday, after suffering a fresh knee injury. Meanwhile Matt Targett may be done for the season with a hamstring problem.

Let’s get you up to speed with what manager Eddie Howe had to say about both, ahead of the next league fixture- a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion

Kickoff: Sun. May 4, 2pm, Falmer Stadium, Brighton, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

PL Form, Standings: Brighton 9th, 51 pts, LWLDL Newcastle 3rd 62 pts, WWWLW

Google Result Probability: Brighton 34% Draw 25% Newcastle 41%

Newcastle Team News

On Saturday, Howe basically said that Targett was done for the remainder, or close to it; the exact quote being: “We also lost Matty this week to a slight hamstring problem. Again, nothing serious but maybe enough to end his season.”

That is a significant blow, no doubt. As for Joelinton, and his fresh knee problem, he’s definitely ruled out for this weekend, and he could face a significant spell on the sidelines. The club needs to assess the extent of the damage.

“Joelinton is going to see a specialist,” Howe said.

“He trained yesterday and felt his knee was not 100 per cent right. That is the knee injury he had earlier in the season. He has done brilliantly to play through the amount of games he has, but he got to the point where he feels he needs a slight intervention. So, we will keep our fingers crossed it is not serious.”

That doesn’t sound very good, does it? And then finally, Lewis Hall and Jamaal Lascelles, of course, remain done for the season.

