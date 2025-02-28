Newcastle Team News vs Brighton: Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson

Obviously, Alexander Isak is the name that’s upfront and center when it comes to the Newcastle United injury situation right now. He missed out entirely of the 2-0 loss to Liverpool in midweek, due to a groin injury.

“I haven’t seen him since the game,” Eddie Howe said of Isak earlier today, during his pre FA Cup press conference.

FA Cup 5th Round FYIs

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Fun Fact: Brighton have reached the FA Cup 5th round in three consecutive seasons for the first time ever.

Kick: Sun. March 2, 1:45pm, St. James Park, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Newcastle United Team News

“We will see how he is today. We don’t think it’s a long-term problem. There was no risk taken on Wednesday and there can’t be with the stage of the season we’re in.”

“There is always a risk with any player but we wouldn’t take any risks on his long-term fitness.

“We will see how he is today and if he is fit, he will play.”

The 25-year-old Swede is Newcastle’s top scorer and the third leading scorer in the Premier League. Obviously, he won’t be forced into action on Sunday, unless he’s truly 100% fully fit. Alex Isak is arguably Newcastle’s most prized asset, when it comes to individual players.

And Isak’s replacement, Callum Wilson, had to be subbed out on Wednesday night, as he too got hurt.

He suffered a slight laceration near the top of his head, but he should be fine to feature on the weekend.

“I believe Callum is OK, yeah,” Howe said. “I think he took a cut to his eye, but nothing more than that. So, fingers crossed, he’s fine as well.”

And then finally, Sven Botman and Joelinton have both apparently recovered enough from their knee injuries to at least be in contention to play this weekend.

“They have a chance,” said Howe.

“Today is a big day because I think we’ll see how close they are, whether they train with the team for the first time or not: knowing both players, they’ll be very keen to be involved as long as they feel good.”

