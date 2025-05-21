Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe told the media about the handful of injury concerns that he had ahead of this weekend’s massive Championship Sunday clash. In the past few days, he’s provided updates on Joelinton (knee), Alexander Isak (groin) and Kieran Trippier (calf).

Isak and Trippier still stand a chance of featuring this weekend, while Joelinton does not.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Newcastle United vs Everton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 25, 2025, 4pm UK, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle Preview Content: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 71% Draw 17% Everton FC 12%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 4th, 66 pts, LWDWL Everton FC, 13th, 45 pts LLDWW

Newcastle Team News

Let’s start with Isak, who was left out fo the squad that lost to Arsenal last weekend.

“I don’t know [if he’ll make the final game],” Howe said yesterday, in regards to his talismanic forward.

“He only felt pain really after training… he felt fine during, and then just a bit of stiffness, so he went for a scan purely as a precaution. But then it became obvious he wasn’t going to be fit to play.

“I think a lot will depend on how he reacts in the next few days.”

Isak could push through it though, because the Geordies haven’t locked up Champions League football for next season yet, and need all hands on deck.

Joelinton, who has been absent the past few weeks, won’t be one of them. It’s basically official now, his season is done.

“He’s working away behind the scenes,” Howe said a couple days ago.

“Typical Joe, he’s absolutely foot to the floor trying to get fit because he wants to be involved. The biggest possibility is that we don’t see him again this season and we’ll get him ready for next year.”

As for Trippier, he’s touch-and-go/late fitness test for this one.

Matt Targett and Lewis Hall have long been ruled out for the season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

