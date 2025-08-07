The Premier League season is rapidly approaching, and this fact has to be deeply unsettling to Newcastle United supporters. That’s because their talisman, Alexander Isak, has been asked to train alone, away from the rest of the squad. Isak has been isolated because his future with the club is completely up in the air right now.

The Swedish striker was subject to a big money bid from Liverpool, but the club rejected it.

Newcastle United vs Espanyol FYIs

Competition: Preseason club friendly

Newcastle United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Kickoff time: Friday Aug 8, 7:30 PM GMT

Location: St. James’ Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle United Team News

Newcastle apparently do not want to part ways with Isak unless they can get a replacement lined up, and that target is Benjamin Sesko.

The RB Leipzig striker is currently the subject of a bidding war between Newcastle and Manchester United, and once we know how that situation resolves itself, then we’ll know what will become of Isak.

The transfer window domino theory holds that Liverpool will be back to come grab Isak if/when Newcastle land Sesko.

No matter what the case, Isak is not featuring against Espanyol on Friday.

Nor will he against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Joe Willock will miss out too; due to injury. However, Sven Botman is only a doubt here, and not ruled out.

So he has a chance of featuring in this one. And then finally, newly acquired goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale should make his Magpies debut here. He moved over on season long loan from Southampton.

