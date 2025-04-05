So much to cover today, when it comes to Newcastle United injuries that we’ll have to just jump right in to the meat and potatoes of all the information. There is no room or time for preamble right now, as Newcastle boss Eddie Howe provided injury updates, during his weekly Friday news conference, on the likes of Anthony Gordon (really bad hip bruise), Kieran Trippier (knock), Alexander Isak (knock in the hip area), Matt Targett (illness) and Joelinton (knee).

Leicester City vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. April 7, 2025, at 8pm, King Power Stadium, Leicester, UK

Newcastle Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 65% Draw 20% Leicester City 15%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 6th, 50 pts, LWLWW Leicester City, 19th, 17 pts LLLLL

In other words, it’s some of the biggest guns and heaviest hitters on this Geordies squad. And here is what Howe had to say yesterday, on all of them.

“Another one we’re monitoring. He’s still recovering from a really bad knock he got for England – huge bruising on his leg. He’s done individual [work], not [any] group training. He’s still not feeling 100 per cent pain-free, so, again, let’s wait and see.”

Alexander Isak and Kieran Trippier

“We’ll wait and see today. Of course, I had medical updates [on Thursday], but I will see them for the first time today. We don’t think we have any big injuries… but we have a few niggles, so let’s wait and see.”

Joelinton

“Knowing Joey, he will want to train today, and he’ll say he’s fine.”

Additionally, Matt Targett has a virus of some sort. The bottom line? All five of the aforementioned Magpies are doubts, at some level, for this match.

However, at the same time, all five could still feature in this Monday night football match.

