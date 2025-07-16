Newcastle United are readying for their second preseason friendly of the summer. Yes, the Geordies have already played in one preseason exhibition match this month; besting Carlisle United 4-0 last Saturday. Newcastle head to the Scottish metropolis of Glasgow, to take on Celtic for the Adidas Trophy. Manager Eddie Howe could be without the services of up to three players for this one: Sven Botman, Lewis Hall and Valentino Livramento.

Newcastle United at Celtic FYIs

Competition: Preseason club friendly, the Adidas Trophy

Newcastle United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Kickoff time: 3PM GMT, 19 July Saturday

Location: Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland

Newcastle United at Celtic Team News

Botman has resumed training after recovering from a knee injury, but it is likely he’ll just be eased back into things, so it remains to be seen how many minutes he’ll play in this one. Meanwhile Hall’s status is a doubt, as he continues his recovery from an ankle problem.

As for Tino, he’s on a well-deserved holiday, having just helped England to the U21 European Championship title.

On the flip side of things, forward Anthony Elanga could make his debut for the club, having just completed a £55 million transfer in from Nottingham Forest.

Shifting gears to Celtic, manager Brendan Rodgers has not seen the following players return to training yet: Alistair Johnston, Kwon Hyeok-kyu, Paulo Bernardo and Luis Palma.

Thus, it is doubtful that any of them will play, while Stephen Welsh is also a doubt, but that is due to injury.

And then finally, English born member of the USMNT, central defender Cameron-Carter Vickers, is out injured for this one.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories