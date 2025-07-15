Hugo Ekitike Finalizing €80m Move to Newcastle United

Newcastle United would like to see Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike play along side their current stellar center forward Alexander Isak this season. To make it happen, Newcastle will need to break their club transfer fee record, which is currently held by Isak himself.

When Isak moved over from Real Sociedad three summers ago, it was for a fee that was reported to be in the neighborhood of about £63 million.

A report in ESPN states that the club’s bid for Ekitike is €80m, which is equivalent to £69.5m.

This deal is obviously not done yet, but according to ESPN FC:

“Personal terms have been agreed with Ekitike over a five-year deal and the 23-year-old is ready for his medical.”

So we’re nearing “here we go” time, so to speak, right?

The New York Times/The Athletic’s David Ornstein seems to believe that this deal is a bit less further along right now.

🚨 Newcastle United working on deal to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. Not yet agreed or close to being done, but talks continue over potential deal ~€75m. #NUFC want 23yo #SGE forward to play alongside Alexander Isak. W/ @SebSB @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/DXSJujeLvU — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 14, 2025

No one doubts the young Frenchman’s talent and ability, but it remains to be seen how Ekitike and Isak would play at the same time. It’s up to manager Eddie Howe to try and figure it out.

If it can work, the sky is the limit. Ekitike had 15 goals and eight assists (so 23 goal involvements) in 33 German Bundesliga matches for Frankfurt last season.

Meanwhile Isak had 29 goal involvements (23 goals, six assists) in 34 Premier League appearances in 2024-25.

Newcastle, who haven’t exactly had the most action-packed of summer transfer windows, opened their preseason with a 4-0 over Carlisle on Saturday.

Their next club friendly is at Celtic on Saturday.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories