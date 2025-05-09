Three matches left this season, so it’s time to go all-in, all-out, empty the tank, leave it all out on the pitch time. Not just for host Newcastle United, or the visitors, Chelsea FC, but for everyone who’s still battling to secure UEFA competition qualification for next season.

So while Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar are both doubts in the back line for the Geordies, we think they’ll be raring to go here.

Chelsea FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sun. May 11, 12pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Newcastle Chelsea

Team News: Newcastle Chelsea FC

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 44% Draw 25% Chelsea FC 31%

Premier League Standing: Newcastle 4th, 63 pts Chelsea FC 5th, 63 pts

At this point, anyone that can play, will play and anyone who is on the fence/borderline, will push through the pain and lace up the boots. It’s also fun to see Nick Pope in the potential starting lineup here, given what’s going on in the world right now. Just in case you’ve been following the news since yesterday.

As an American, not to mention a Chicagoan to boot, the word “pope” is everywhere right now.

Newcastle United Starting Lineup Prediction vs Chelsea FC

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Valentino Livramento; Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

