We have had a couple new Newcastle United team news updates over the past few days. The Geordies have a new injury concern, in Fabian Schar (hamstring), as they head to the Saturday clash with relegated Ipswich Town. Meanwhile manager Eddie Howe also provided an update on the recovery and rehabilitation of both Sven Botman (knee) and Lewis Hall (ankle/foot).

Let’s get straight into it, starting with Schar, who had a very eventful (on multiple levels) match last weekend.

Newcastle United vs Ipswich Town

Kickoff: Sat. Apr. 26, 3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

PL Form, Standings: PL Form, Standings: Ipswich Town 18th, 21 pts, LWLDL Newcastle 5th 59 pts, WWWWL

Google Result Probability: Ipswich Town 7% Draw 13% Newcastle 80%

Newcastle Team News

Schar scored the only goal for Newcastle, in their 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Aston Villa. He also got yellow-carded, and suffered a hamstring injury which saw him replaced by Matt Targett in the 82′.

“[He] was feeling his hamstring in the game,” said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. “So I felt it was the wise move to bring him off and to try and protect him, to make sure that hopefully he’s OK for the remaining games.”

We’ll see with Schar, maybe we’ll get more information tomorrow. Moving on to Botman, he could return to contention soon, and by that, we mean really soon.

“Not this weekend, but maybe next weekend, depending on his progress,” Howe said last weekend. “We’ve been really pleased with Sven.”

Finally, Hall of course remains out until the summer.

But Howe said the following of his recovery process: “He’s doing great. I don’t think we will see him play again this season if we are being honest. But he’s recovering, and he is on the right road to recovery. We will certainly see him back again next season.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories