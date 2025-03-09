Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at West Ham United

Newcastle United need to get moving in, and get moving now if they’re going to achieve a top four finish this season. Heading to West Ham United on Monday night, a great chance to get three more points is on the horizon. However, Eddie Howe’s men have had some lackluster results lately, and they can’t afford to drop more points.

This isn’t the most challenging fixture left on the docket, but it’s one that they need to get.

West Ham vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. March 10, 2025, at 8pm, London, UK

Team News: Newcastle West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Newcastle West Ham United

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 43% Draw 27% West Ham 30%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 8th, 44 pts, DLLWW West Ham United, 16th, 33 pts DLLWW

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at what the strongest first team possible could be for Eddie Howe to select on Monday night.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at West Ham

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, Tino Livramento; Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak

