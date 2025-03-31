Newcastle United are getting healthier as they head down the stretch of the season. They still have their three long-term injuries in Lewis Hall, Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman. The first name of that trio is ruled out for the season while the other two could possibly feature at some point next month. Otherwise the only other injury situation to talk about here is forward Anthony Gordon.

He’s suspended for the Wednesday night match against Brentford, so even if he were 100% match fit, he couldn’t play here.

Newcastle United vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed April 2, 7:45pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google’s Result Probability: Newcastle win 56% Draw 22% Brentford win 22%

Newcastle United Team News

Gordon left England camp early this FIFA window, due to a hip bruise. However, this doesn’t sound too serious.

“It’s just a matter of pain,” Three Lions Thomas Tuchel said.

“He has a huge bruise around the hip region, and it was so painful he couldn’t even walk properly. He needs some time to heal and to get better. That’s why he left camp.

“It’s a shame because he had a good chance to start, and I’m sad that he is now out. He was so happy to play and get some minutes for us. He had a red card, then he got sick – he came a bit late into camp – and gets his minutes and gets straightaway injured.

“I’m sad for him but we cannot change it, and I think he still needs a couple of days rest, so he’s with his family now to get the rest and we find other solutions.”

It sounds like Anthony Gordon could be set to return this upcoming weekend, when Newcastle visit Leicester City. His suspension will have been fully served by then as well.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories