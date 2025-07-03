Anthony Elanga Subject to £55m Bid from Newcastle United

Kudos to Anthony Elanga- the 23-year-old Swede has revitalized his career once he left Manchester United. Like many a forward we’ve seen in recent years, their form picks up once they leave Old Trafford, for whatever reason that may be. Elanga left United in the summer of 2023, to join Nottingham Forest, for a then reported £15 million transfer fee.

And here it is, just two years later, and his market value has seemingly almost quadrupled.

🚨⚪️⚫️ EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle have sent £55m bid to Nottingham Forest for Anthony Elanga today. Negotiations underway with #NUFC now pushing to get it done. pic.twitter.com/uFuWlx556K — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2025

If Newcastle are ready to pay for that for Elanga (and given Romano’s reputation, we should definitely believe the report), then it shows you how much he’s developed with the Tricky Trees.

He had 17 goal involvements (six goals, 11 assists) in 38 Premier League appearances this past season, as he helped Forest qualify for UEFA competition for the first time in decades.

And while United won’t be able to cash in directly, and/or fully on this potential deal, they will still get a piece of the potential pie.

🚨💰 Manchester United has a 20% sell-on clause for Elanga, which will result in approximately £8M heading to Old Trafford. #MUFC [@NathSalt1] pic.twitter.com/s8bXXa48Vv — Soccer Central (@soccer_central1) July 3, 2025

As with all deals of this sort, there is a sell-on clause, so MUFC will take their cut, should this go through.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

