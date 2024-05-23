Newcastle Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs A-League All-Stars

Newcastle United emerged unscathed from injury, in their win over Tottenham on penalties, in a friendly down under. Now comes the second of two exhibition matches in Australia, this time in the A-League All-Star game. No European opponent has ever lost the A-League All-Star game, and although this just a showcase clash, the Geordies still want to make sure they don’t become the first.

Postseason Friendly FYIs

A-League All Stars vs Newcastle United

Kickoff: Fri May 24, Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

Series History: this is the first ever meeting

Newcastle Team News

None to speak of the situation remains the same as it was prior to the Tottenham match. Kieran Trippier was subbed off early, but Eddie Howe made it known after the match that his taking a rest was pre-planned. He’s not hurt, and his likely to sit this one out, so he can already start shifting into Euros 2024 mode.

So with no further ado, let’s just get to the lineup prediction, and then we can truly embrace offseason mode.

Starting XI Prediction vs A-League All-Stars

Mark Gillespie; Harrison Ashby, Max Thompson, Alex Murphy, Dylan Charlton; Joe White, Travis Hernes, Lucas De Bolle; Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson, Garang Kuol

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

