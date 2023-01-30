Newcastle United have the advantage of the home field, plus a 1-0 lead on aggregate over Southampton FC in their League Cup semifinal tie.

Given both of those realities, plus the overall form of both of these sides, this season, it’s hard to imagine the Saints marching on to the title game (against what will almost certainly be Manchester United).

Tuesday night seems like a mere formality at this point, but hey, this is why games are played in reality, not on paper.

Southampton FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 2/2, Newcastle leads 1-0 on aggregate.

Kickoff: Tues Jan 31, 8pm, St. James’s Park

Team News: Southampton FC Newcastle United

Nathan Jones will try to prevent what many believe is a forgone conclusion, and in order to do so, he could bring Gavin Bazunu, Kyle Walker-Peters, Mohammed Salisu and Carlos Alcaraz back into the first team here, having done a bit of squad rotation.

Eddie Howe will go with a somewhat strong side, with eyes on the prize. They have not won a major trophy since 1955.

Starting XI Predictions (EFL Cup)

Southampton

Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu; Alcaraz, Diallo; Edozie, Ward-Prowse, Orsic; Mara

Newcastle United

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

