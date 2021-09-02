Newcastle United 2021 Summer Transfer Window Report Card

An incredible summer transfer window is over. Whilst it was slow to get going due to the various international tournaments during June and July, it turned into one of the more wild rides in Premier League transfer window history. It had everything from records being broken to legends returning home.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at how some of the less prominent sides in the Premier League fared this year.
Steve Bruce and Newcastle have not had a great transfer window at all. The signing of Joe Willock who made such a tremendous impact in the latter months of last season papered over a poor window for the Magpies. He was the only arrival that would be expected to make a significant amount of first-team appearances this season.
Surely the additions of Charlie Wiggett, Remi Savage, Cam Ferguson, and Santi Munez were signed with a view to the future. It is fast looking like that future might, sadly, be in the Championship. The failed move for Hamza Choudhury has left them woefully understocked in midfield.
As far as outgoings go, the departures at St James Park have allegedly ‘freed up a few quid’ as high-wage earners were jettisoned off the books. The likes of Andy Carroll and Christian Atsu were released and the curious case of Henri Saivet had the Newcastle chapter of his story ended.
It’s been a poor window for the Toon side and my initial 13th place finish looks like it was rather optimistic at this point. An injury to Callum Wilson might well see them plunged into a relegation battle.
In
- Charlie Wiggett ( Chelsea )
- Remi Savage ( Liverpool )
- Joe Willock (Arsenal)
- Cameron Ferguson (Tranmere Rovers)
- Santiago Munez (Santos Laguna) Loan
Out
- Andy Carroll (released)
- Owen Bailey (released)
- Oliver Walters (released)
- Jude Swailes (released)
- Yannick Toure (released)
- Oliver Marshall (released)
- Ludwig Francillette (released)
- Florent Indalecio (released)
- Kyle Scott (released)
- George Rounsfell (released)
- Lucas Gamblin (released)
- Lewis Brannen (released)
- Tom Midgley (released)
- Josh Gilchrist (released)
- Josh Harrison (released)
- Tai Ebanks (released)
- Lewis Cass (Port Vale) Loan
- Florian Lejeune (Alaves)
- Elias Sorensen (Esbjerg fB)
- Yoshinori Muto (released)
TRANSFER WINDOW GRADE – D
SIGNING OF THE WINDOW – JOE WILLOCK
