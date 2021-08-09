Newcastle United 2021-22 Season Preview, Prospectus

One of the saddest stories in all of football is the deep decline of Newcastle United under Mike Ashley. They have a football mad city, a terrific, top tier stadium and one of the truly great club histories to which to build on and work with.
At this point, where they never come close to ever challenging for any silverware, they have become almost a parody of themselves now. Mid table mediocrity would be considered a success this year. And although it might be wishful thinking but I’m backing them to do it.
He’s Arrived
None of any real importance or significance. Seriously, not a one. Are Newcastle United really even trying anymore?
He’s Gone
- Christian Atsu (Al-Raed) FREE (LW)
- Yoshinori Muto (Kobe) FREE (CF)
- Jake Turner (Colchester) FREE (GK)
- Andy Carroll Released (CF)
- Henri Saivet Released (AM)
Bottom Line
One of the unspoken miracles of this transfer window is the fact that Ashley didn’t cash in on Allan Saint-Maxim. With the likes of Matty Longstaff up and coming, I think they can actually achieve their mid-table targets this season.
The real target, naturally, should be getting in an ownership group that can actually restore the club to its former glory. Or at the very least put up a real effort to do so.
Newcastle United Finish Last Year – 12th
Newcastle United Predicted Finish This Year – 13th
