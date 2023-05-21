Newcastle United vs Leicester City Starting XI Predictions

Pretty clear what’s at stake for the Monday night football match in the Premier League. Newcastle United can clinch a Champions League berth for next season with a draw or better here, or on Championship Sunday.

For Leicester City, it is all about trying to escape the dreaded drop to the Championship.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: St. James’ Park, Monday, May 22, 8pm

PL Form, Standing: Newcastle 3rd, 69 pts, WDLWW Leicester City 19th, 30 pts, LLDDW

Google Result Probability Newcastle 70% Leicester City 13% Draw 17%

The West Ham win over Leeds, earlier today, is certainly a boon to Leicester as it looks like we now know who the second side to be relegated will be. Leeds are in deep deep trouble now and seem destined to join Southampton in the Championship next year.

Additionally, Nottingham Forest locked up safety in their win over Arsenal yesterday, meaning it now is done to Everton, Leicester and Leeds to battle it out.

Two of those three will not survive and stay up in the top flight.

Starting XI Predictions for Both Sides

Leicester City

Iversen; Ricardo, Faes, Evans, Castagne; Ndidi, Soumare, Tielemans; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes.

Newcastle United

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Anderson, Guimaraes, Almiron; Wilson, Gordon, Saint-Maximin.

