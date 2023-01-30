When Newcastle United host Southampton FC on Tuesday night, in the second leg of their League Cup tie, they’ll do so with a brand new player, albeit one that is ineligible to feature here.

Anthony Gordon, 21, has left Everton after a decade in the system, joining the Geordies for an officially undisclosed fee, but one that is thought to be £45 million.

Official, confirmed. Newcastle United sign Anthony Gordon on permanent deal from Everton. ?????? #NUFC Contract signed, deal agreed on £40m plus £5m add ons. pic.twitter.com/WtwOLjAPfa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2023

Southampton FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 2/2, Newcastle leads 1-0 on aggregate.

Kickoff: Tues Jan 31, 8pm, St. James’s Park

The England international is cup tied for playing in Everton’s third round loss to Bournemouth in November.

“Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me,” the young English international said in a statement.

“I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they’re heading in the right direction.

“I feel like it’s a really big step. People haven’t seen what I’m capable of yet. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club’s going, I can really excel here.”

Nothing new to report on the injury front for the Magpies, but Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth and Matt Targett all remain long-term injury absentees.

Flipping over to the visiting Saints, they have no real “team news” to speak of either. However, Duje Caleta-Car is now back available, having finished serving his suspension.

