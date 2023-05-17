Newcastle vs Brighton Team News: Longstaff, Veltman, Enciso

Only one Premier League fixture this midweek, Newcastle United hosting Brighton & Hove Albion, and that is a refreshing change of pace, given the extreme fixture congestion that has defined the 2022-23 season. This has been especially true during the 2/3 of the season that comes/came after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tomorrow night’s league clash is overflowing with European football qualification ramifications.

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Thursday, May 18, 7:30pm, St. James Park

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 47% Draw 25% Brighton 28%

Premier League Form, Standing: Newcastle 3rd, 66 pts DLWWW Brighton 6th 58 pts WLWWL

Race for Top Four/UCL and UEL

3rd. Newcastle United 66 points, 35 matches played, +32 goal differential

Matches Remaining: Brighton on Thursday, May 22 vs Leicester, @ Chelsea May 28

4th Manchester United 66 points, 35 matches played, +10 goal differential

Matches Remaining: @ Bournemouth May 20, vs Chelsea May 25

5th Liverpool FC: 65 points, 36 matches played, +28 goal differential

Matches Remaining: vs Aston Villa May 20, at Southampton May 28

6th Brighton: 58 points, 34 matches played, +21 goal differential

Matches Remaining: this one against Newcastle, at Southampton May 21, at Man City May 24, at Aston Villa May 28

Team News for Both Sides

Let’s start with the Geordies, where Ryan Fraser, Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles, and Emil Krafth are all sidelined. There is better news though with Sean Longstaff, who could be in contention to feature here.

Switching over to the Seagulls, they have a long injury absentee list, and it includes the following: Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Adam Webster, Jeremy Sarmiento, Tariq Lamptey and Solly March. Meanwhile Joel Veltman and Julio Enciso could be in contention to feature.

