New York Red Bulls Battle for Top Position in the MLS

It’s extremely early in the MLS season to begin calling shots on which team will take the crown. Still, the New York Red Bulls are undeniably enjoying their season thus far with a second-place positioning in the Eastern Conference and a chance to defeat the league leaders this coming weekend.
Heading into matchday 11 of the Major League Soccer season, where New York’s finest soccer team will clash for 1st place in the Eastern Conference at Philadelphia Union’s Subaru Park, the Red Bulls have collected 18 points behind 5 wins, 3 draws, and 2 losses. If the visitors’ outstanding road record can translate onto the pitch in Philly, the Red Bulls would slide past the Union into the first position of their conference.
To comprehend the delight of New York’s 2022 season thus far, you simply must compare this season’s first ten fixtures (5-3-2) to seasons of the past. From 2019, 2020, and 2021 combined, a record compiling the first ten meetings in these respective seasons has shown a 10-15-5 record.
Needless to say, what they’ve accomplished this term is a welcoming start.
Red Bull’s defender Sean Nealis expressed his delight: “It’s almost like a relief. We feel good about ourselves. We have a lot of quality on the team.”
Following their early-season success, the Red Bulls can make a statement on Saturday night when they visit Subaru Park.
“I think it’s a huge match for our mindset,” Nealis said. “I think it will make a statement to the rest of the league that we’re for real, and we’re here to make things happen this year.”
New York will undoubtedly need to run with their reborn evolution of 2022 as they face a New Jersey Turnpike rival that owns a much greater record when facing the Red Bulls in previous years.
During 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons, the Red Bulls have won 1, drawn 4, and lost 2 when facing the Union in domestic meetings.
The Red Bulls understand the implications and difficulty of the matchup ahead, but their defensive mindset can undoubtedly cause the Philly side some troubles in the final third.
“It’s going to be a tough matchup,” Nealis continued. “They kind of have the upper hand over the past few years, but I think we feel good about ourselves. You saw last week against LAFC that they’re clinical in transitional moments. I think just defensively being ready to put out those fires and stop any transition, and any momentum they have throughout the game will be pivotal.”
MLS Betting Odds
As the state of New York has welcomed online sports wagering in 2022, avid bettors from the Big Apple in support of the MLS and surrounding NY-based teams have enjoyed the Red Bulls’ success at the betting window.
As a significant underdog heading into Philly, New York sports betting apps supply the temptation with some very desirable odds on the Red Bulls. And when you consider New York’s success in the Eastern Conference thus far, it’s difficult to ignore the available betting value.
This term, the Red Bulls are unbeaten on the road in MLS action, as a price tag of +240 on the NY Red Bulls moneyline is a price we shouldn’t neglect or ignore.
The Red Bulls: Road Kings
This Saturday’s road trip to Chester, Pennsylvania, won’t faze this Red Bulls team. In 2022, this New York squad is untested with a 5-0 record, as their home fixtures have provided the only downfall (0-2-3 at the Red Bull Arena).
“Yeah, the road/home results have been a little bit weird,” Nealis commented. “We’ve been maybe a little lucky on the road, and maybe our mental approach on the road has been a little sharper, and we’ve been having more of that competitive edge on the road.”
Whenever a New York or New Jersey-based sports team clash with Philadelphia, you can guarantee that all eyes will be on that event, and Saturday’s encounter is no exception.
“They have a lot of talent,” Nealis highlighted. “We have a lot of talent. We’re excited about the matchup.”
