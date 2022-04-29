MLS Clubs in Texas Enjoying Improved Form This Season

The Houston Dynamo, FC Dallas, and Austin FC have all flipped around their play early after lackluster 2021 seasons. All three clubs have gotten off to great starts so far this season.
Last season, all three Texas clubs found themselves at the bottom of the Western Conference. FC Dallas in 11th, Austin FC in 12th, and the Houston Dynamo at the bottom in 13th place.
Things are looking up for the Lone Star State when it comes to the MLS with all three teams putting together entertaining on-field products. While it’s still early on in the season, it’s been a fun time for soccer in Texas.
Houston Dynamo
Last season was a disappointing one for Houston, the Dynamo finished in last place in the Western Conference and 25th overall. So far in the 2022 season though things have looked much improved for Houston. They currently sit at 3-3-2 with 12 points in seventh place.
One factor in the turnaround is new head coach Paulo Nagamura. Before being named the Dynamo head coach, he spent three seasons as head coach of Sporting Kansas City II. Nagamura is no stranger to the MLS having played in the league from 2005 to 2016.
Another big offseason move was the signing of Paraguayan forward Sebastián Ferreira. The Dynamo acquired Ferreira as a Designated Player from Club Libertad Asunción in the most expensive transfer in club history. So far the forward has had a positive impact on the offense having tallied three goals and an assist. A top forward was a priority for the club and Ferreira has been a great signing so far.
While things haven’t been perfect, the Dynamo are slowly on the right track through the first eight games this season.
FC Dallas
Like their Texas rivals in Houston, Dallas also appointed a new head coach over the offseason with the hiring of Nico Estévez.
Dallas is currently sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference with 15 points and a 4-1-3 record. All four of their wins have come at home, including a 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo earning the first win of this season’s Texas Derby.
They have struggled a bit more on the road which could be bad news for Dallas as they travel for four of their next six matches. Figuring out a way to earn points away from home will need to be a top priority.
A bright spot for Dallas has been the defensive unit. In goal, they have Dutch international, Maarten Paes who is on loan from Dutch club FC Utrecht. Paes has played all eight games allowing five goals, the fewest in the Western Conference. Paes and the defense have yet to give up a multi-goal game this season.
On the offensive side of the ball, Jesús Ferreira leads the team with five goals.
Austin FC
After about two years of discussion and anticipation, Austin was officially announced as an MLS expansion team in 2019. They took the field for the first time on April 17, 2021, against Los Angeles FC. They played their first home game two months later on June 19 hosting the San Jose Earthquakes at Q2 Stadium.
The first season was one full of growing pains. Austin finished with a 9-21-4 record in 2021. So far this season has looked much better as they are 5-1-2 with 17 points. Their lone loss so far this season came early on to the New England Revolution.
They’re tied for second place in the league, just two points off of league leaders Los Angeles FC. The on-field product that Austin FC has put out has been fun to watch early on this season.
Offensively, the Verde & Black have found their groove as they are currently the league’s highest-scoring team with 20 goals. Ten of those goals came in the first two matches against FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami FC. It’s a big leap from last season when they only had 35 goals, the least in the league.
Sebastián Driussi has a league-leading six goals so far this season and has been a major factor in Austin FC’s rejuvenated offense.
Off-season acquisition, Maxi Urruti has also proved to be a good one having notched four goals so far. There’s still a lot of season to go but so far so good for Austin FC.
Upcoming MLS Clubs in Texas Matchups
Saturday, April 30: Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC
Saturday, June 25: Austin FC vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, July 9: Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas
Tuesday, July 12: Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo
Saturday, July 19: FC Dallas vs. Austin FC
