Ahead of the beginning of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which Inter Miami CF is officially hosting, club co-owner Jorge Mas expressed his desire that Lionel Messi finish his playing career in south Florida. The Argentine winger, who many believe is the G.O.A.T., signed with the Herons two years ago, on a 2-½-year deal that terminates at the end of this MLS season.

“I previously said that my wish, my dream would be for the number 10 to inaugurate our new stadium in March. Mas, who co-owns the team with David Beckham said to ESPN FC. “This is a decision that rests on Messi.

Inter Miami CF vs Al Ahly FYIs

Kickoff: June 15, 8pm EST, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Grouping A Group Stage Game

Inter Miami CF Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction Overall Tournament Preview

How They Qualified: Hosts, Winners of the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield

Watch: stream for free on DAZN. Seriously, a sporting event that can be streamed online FOR FREE. I don’t believe it either.

“We wish for Messi to finish his career here. I said a few months ago that we should have news in the summer about that but hopefully it will be as soon as possible.”

“But I am optimistic because we have done everything possible for Leo to feel at home, to feel comfortable. I always said that he is a competitive animal, he wants to win. I hope we can raise many trophies together here at Inter Miami in the coming years.

“Here, we’re just waiting to be able to give the fans the good news about Lionel Messi.”

“We are a little selfish, we would like to see more trophies and obviously with Messi here.

“I won’t speak for Messi, but I speak for me and the club. Lionel from day one has said he wants to compete and win. He is a competitive animal. Obviously we want to assure that we have the best roster to compete at the highest levels. We’d have to ask Leo, but I think he knows we are doing everything possible.

Miami opens a brand new soccer specific stadium next season, and obviously the hope is that Messi will be around for it. Because after all, everything the Herons do flows through Messi.

Inter Miami CF Team News

Jordi Alba (unspecified muscle injury) and Gonzalo Lujan (undisclosed) both went down due to injury in the past couple weeks. Yannick Bright (also an undisclosed muscular injury) got injured a few days before Alba and Lujan.

The trio will all need to be assessed here in order to get medically cleared to play.

Also potentially missing out here are Drake Callender (groin), David Ruiz (strain) and Baltasar Rodriguez (unknown injury) could all also miss out as well.

