Meghan Markle Becomes Hero to Italy Fans in Euro 2020 Final

Can’t say I saw this one coming, but it is true that the enemy of my enemy is my friend. As you’ll recall earlier this year Meghan Markle, who made a Brexit from the British Royal Family, pointed out just how epidemic racism is in the United Kingdom.
Markle opened up about the racism that is omni-present within the Palace itself, and as you might have guessed, the royals were in denial about it. As Italy took on England in the Euro 2020 they embraced Markle as one of their own, and if watched the match yesterday with Italy fans, it was not uncommon to hear one of them dedicate their victory to Meghan Markle.
I love how the ITALIANS dedicated their win to Meghan Markle. It sends a message to Englishmen that their racists character is no longer entertained even by their neighbors. pic.twitter.com/WvigXlJaYm
— ?? (@Shawn_Tuesday) July 12, 2021
It’s a circuitous route to this destination, sure, but it’s totally logical. The former Duchess was proven right about the plague of racism that exists within the UK. After the loss, we saw lots of people racially abusing Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho online (all black members of the England national team) simply because they missed their penalty kicks in the shootout.
Rashford’s mural was even defaced. Prince William spoke out today against the “racist abuse” being directed at the players.
“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match,” said a post signed by the Duke of Cambridge shared with his wife, Kate Middleton.
“It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”
I must say, I didn’t have Meghan Markle becoming the patron saint of Italian Football on this year’s bingo card….. ???
— Anne Boleyn (Sussex Supporter) (@TudorChick1501) July 12, 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson also spoke out on Twitter: “This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media. Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves.”
This led to Meghan Markle trending on the platform as users questioned why Prince William hadn’t defended his sister-in-law (Markle) and denounced the racism she said she endured during her time living among the royals.
