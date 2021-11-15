After the 2-0 victory over Mexico that lifted the USMNT to the summit of the Octagonal, Team USA focus now switches to a crucial match-up against a struggling Jamaica side. The Stars and Stripes left it late against Mexico, with goals from the returning Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie securing the result in front of a packed crowd in Cincinnati.
It’s been a disappointing qualifying campaign for the Reggae Boyz, despite their boasting arguably the best batch of talent that they have had for quite some time.
Jamaica finds itself languishing in sixth place right now, with only one win to its name. A loss at home to the USMNT will likely be fatal to their already very slim chances of booking a ticket to the World Cup.
Jamaica vs USMNT FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2 PM PST, 16 November Tuesday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Jamaica (DLDWD) USMNT (WWLWW)
Now we have set the stage, let’s have a look at the team news for the USMNT.
There are no real injury worries for the squad, but that doesn’t mean that there is nothing to worry about. Two crucial USA players picked up suspensions and didn’t even travel to Jamaica with the team, heading back to their clubs instead.
Weston McKennie received his second yellow card of this phase of qualifying, which rules him out for one match. He picked up the yellow card during the scuffle that resulted from the coming together between Chaka Rodriguez and Brenden Aaronson.
It’s a big loss in the center of the park for the USMNT, and I guess the bright side is he will only miss one match. The other player who will definitely be missing is center-back, Miles Robinson.
The ever-present defender was booked twice in the second half of the big victory against El Tri. The first came in the 59th minute before he received his second booking right on the 90th minute for bringing down Hirving Lozano from behind.
A resulting red card saw the USA play out stoppage time in the second half with only 10 men and without a crucial defender for the trip to Jamaica. The beneficiary of these guys missing the trip to Jamaica is 21-year old NYCFC defender James Sands.
The youngster has shown he is adept at playing center-back or defensive midfield which makes him the perfect emergency call-up when you consider the players who have dropped out of the squad.
He will be hoping to add to his seven caps, the last of which came in the 4-1 victory over Honduras in World Cup Qualifying.
I expect the USA to easily account for Jamaica in this one. Jamaica has been poor, and I don't see any reason why the USMNT shouldn't register a victory away from home.
