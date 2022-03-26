USMNT Team News vs Panama (WCQ): McKennie, Dest, Turner

With World Cup qualification still within their grasp, the USMNT switches their focus to Panama in what is their second last match of the CONCACAF Octagonal Final World Cup Qualifying section. It was a terrible match in the previous matchday against Mexico, but by no means was it a terrible result. The Stars & Stripes escaped Mexico with a point after a drab 0-0 draw. It could prove a valuable point when all is said and done.
Los Canaleros also managed a point. The Panamanians hosted Honduras in the second last fixture of their qualification campaign. It leaves Panama sitting in the fifth spot, one point behind Costa Rica. Crucially, it leaves them with an outside chance of finishing in the fourth spot and one last chance at heading to Qatar via an intercontinental playoff.
USMNT vs Panama FYIs
When is it? Sunday, 27 May 2022 7 PM (EST).
Where is it? Exploria Stadium, Orlando.
Who’s in form? USMNT (WWLWD) Panama (DLWLD)
What are the odds? USMNT(-260) Panama (+650) Draw (+350)
How to watch? TV: CBSSN, Univision, TUDN.
Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN
You’ve got a brief glimpse at how each side traveled in the last round of fixtures. The FYIs are right above this sentence. All that is left is to have a look at who is in and who is out for Team USA in this fixture that could see them qualify for Qatar ‘22 if they are victorious.
USMNT Team News
There is not a lot different to report regarding the fitness of the USMNT roster. Juventus Weston McKennie is definitely out. He continues to recover from a foot fixture suffered in the Champions League clash against Villareal and will be unlikely to play again this European football calendar.
Injury-prone Blaugrana right back Sergino Dest misses yet another USMNT qualifying break. This time, it is a hamstring injury that sees him sitting in a medical room in Barcelona instead of taking the pitch for his national side.
Arsenal bound Matt Turner is also going to miss every match of the final trio of Octagonal matches. An unfortunately timed ankle injury while playing for the Revs in the MLS nipped his chances of lining up between the posts in Orlando against Panama in the bud. This is a huge fixture for the USMNT.
The chasing pack will seize any type of wobble from the home side. A victory and three points are all that will suffice for the staff, the players, and, most importantly, the fans.
