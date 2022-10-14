Sunday sees Manchester United host Newcastle United in a clash of two sides with top four aspirations and extremely reviled ownership. Yes, if you want a Most Hated Owners in the Premier League Cup, then this could be your game. At least both ownership groups are splashing the cash on their rosters though, as they attempt to rebuild the club to a level where they can be competing in Europe again.

Getting back into Champions League would define a successful season for United, while Newcastle are probably a season or two away from that. Getting into one of the two lesser Euro competitions would definitely embody a successful year for the denizens of St. James’ Park.

Manchester United at Newcastle United FYIs

Sun Oct. 16, Old Trafford, 2pm

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

PL Form Guide: Man United WLWWW Newcastle WWDDL

PL Position: Man United WWWDL 5th, 15 points Newcastle 6th, 14 points

Google Result Probability: Man United win 49%, Draw 25% Newcastle United win 26%

Team News for Both Sides

Anthony Martial (back) is a doubt, as his injury woes continue this season. You got to really feel for him. He has been truly effective when healthy. Harry Maguire (thigh) is out, but reportedly nearing a return, so you have been warned. The hero of tonight’s match, Scott McTominay is suspended. Donny van de Beek (muscular issue), Brandon Williams (unspecified problem), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (muscular injury) and Mason Greenwood (serious legal problems) remain sidelined.

Flipping over to Newcastle, club record signing Alexander Isak (thigh) is a doubt while Darlow (ankle), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Matt Ritchie (calf) and Emil Krafth (knee) are all out of commission for this one.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

