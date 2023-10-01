Man United vs Galatasaray Team News: Ziyech, Antony, Reguilon

Manchester United seem to have gotten some good news, as they welcome a visit from Turkish side Galatasaray, on Tuesday night, for a UEFA Champions League Group A clash. It turns out, Hakim Ziyech, star man for the opposition, is a strong injury doubt for this clash.

Turkish media outlet Aksam Spor has produced a report on Galatasaray’s squad fitness, and it states that Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk is not sure if Ziyech will be fit enough for selection on Tuesday night.

Manchester United vs Galatasaray FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Oct. 3, 8 pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group A

Google Result Probability: Galatasaray 13% Draw 19% Manchester United 69%

Group Standings, Form: Galatasaray 3rd, 1 pt, D Manchester United 4th, 0 pts, L

Team News for Both Sides

The former Chelsea and Ajax man missed out on his side’s Turkish Super Lig clash yesterday, due to an unspecified injury that he suffered in training. The report seems to indicate that his absence on Saturday might have just been more precautionary than anything, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

We’re still waiting to see Ziyech get his chances again on the club level (Chelsea loaned him out this season with an obligation to buy) and shine like he has for the Moroccan national team.

Essentially, Ziyech faces a late fitness test here before kickoff.

Shifting gears to United, Antony has now been reinstated, can return to training, and will be available for selection moving forward. More on that here.

Elsewhere panic buy left back Sergio Reguilón has missed United’s last two games with a knock, and he could be back in contention for this one.

First choice left Luke Shaw (muscular injury) has not played since the embarrassing loss to Tottenham in week two. He’ll remain out for awhile yet.

Lisandro Martínez has not played since Matchday 1 due to a re-aggravation of a foot injury that United confirmed on Friday will keep him sidelined for “an extended period” of time. More on that here.

First choice right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been out (hamstring injury) since mid-September, and will also be out for an indefinite period.

Tyrell Malacia has not yet played this season due to a knee injury that he suffered in the summer while Kobbie Mainoo has been out since the preseason tour, where he picked up an ankle injury.

Neither will be returning any time soon.

