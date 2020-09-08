Manchester United Launch 3rd, Zebra Themed Kit with Help of Beckham

Yesterday saw Manchester United legend David Beckham leaking the new third kit for this season by posting a snap of himself in it on his Instagram. Today saw United and Adidas do their online product rollout, confirming what had been out there for some time already- it’s a zebra design.
Yes, as had been rumored for awhile already, United are going with a third kit that Marty from the animated film series “Madagascar” would love. The cartoon zebra, voiced by Chris Rock, is probably one of few who actually like it.
Apparently, it’s third kit launch week, ahead of the new season kicking off this weekend, and yesterday was all about Chelsea getting mocked for their strip that blatantly rips off Crystal Palace. Today, it’s United’s turn to take the lumps over a very unpopular design.
“Adidas and Manchester United today present the new 2020/21 season third kit, introducing a visually distinctive design, inspired by striped jerseys from the club’s history,” the German sportswear maker wrote in describing the shirt.
“From United’s first striped kit over 100 years ago, to the eye-catching designs of the 1970s and 80s, the latest release aims to provide a fresh update to tradition, while delivering a vibrant new print.”
“To create this new design, adidas re-drew, hacked and re-imagined combined elements from various jerseys throughout the club’s long history to create a bold new pattern. Utilising United’s iconic club colours of red, white and black, the kit is an original story with a modern update.”
“The result is surprising, unexpected and demonstrates a continued ambition to push the boundaries of shirt design. The release of the new third shirt follows the launches of the new home kit, which celebrates the club’s DNA with an imprint of “MANCHESTER UNITED” running through the shirt, and an away jersey which pays homage to the club’s famous travelling away support.”
Twitter is always harsh on new kits, especially ones as unorthodox and avant garde as this shirt, so remember that when you see the reactions to it by social media users.
So perhaps there is a silent majority who finds this strip okay, or even “cool.” It’s also worth noting that typically, a new sports logo/color scheme/jersey is often met with backlash first, but then fans and consumers usually get used to it.
Some eventually come to embrace it over time. And since we’re talking about a Beckham and imagery with large animals, we’re going to leave this photo here below. It’s Becks’ wife, Victoria Beckham, or “Posh Spice” from the Spice Girls on her album cover.
That is one ferocious panther she’s resting her hands on right there.
