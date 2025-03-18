Happy international break Manchester United supporters. The Red Devils have had a very rough season, but maybe they’ll do better on the other side of this international period. After all, they did win their last two, and go undefeated in the final three, matches that preceded the FIFA break. Up next is a visit, on Tuesday April 1, to Nottingham Forest. After that, it’s the Sun Apr. 6 hosting of City, in the Manchester derby. So with that in mind, we’ll give you now the latest fitness news on the squad. We start here, with updates on Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Jonny Evans.

With so many injuries to cover, we need to break this article up into two parts.

Part two will cover Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, Altay Bayindir, Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu.

Leny Yoro

His foot problem kept him out last week, but it is not thought to be long-term. He should be back after the break.

Harry Maguire

Same deal with Maguire as Yoro, he should be back on April Fool’s Day. The English central defender is battling only a slight knock on his calf.

Luke Shaw

With this guy, the goalposts are always being moved back. Because after all, he’s seemingly always injured. Making things even more murky, we don’t have a clear report on what is specifically wrong with him. Or there are conflicting reports- is is a calf muscle problem? A knock?

Jonny Evans

His timeline is uncertain, as he’s recovering from a lower back problem.

