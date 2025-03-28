International break is officially over, so it’s time to get back after it previewing the next set of Premier League fixtures. Manchester United have such an extensive list of injuries that we’re going to need two articles to cover it all. Here in part one, we’ll focus some of the guys who might be returning soon: Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Altay Bayindir among others.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. April 1, 8pm, the City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottingham, UK

PL Position, Form: Nottingham Forest 3rd, 54 pts, LLDWW Manchester United 13th, 37 pts, LDWDW

Google Result Probability: Nottingham Forest 43% Draw 27% Manchester United 30%

In part two, we’ll get to the more longer-term guys like Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, Lisandro Martinez, etc.

Man United Team News vs Forest

We’ll start with Yoro, whose foot problem has kept him out of action lately. Yoro should be fit and fine to feature here. Same goes for Maguire, who has been dealing with a calf problem. And although he almost never ever plays, Bayindir should be back available as well.

As for Ayden Heaven and Jonny Evans, well, no one really seems to know what’s going on there. And then finally, Patrick Dorgu, the lone January transfer window addition, is eligible again, having finished serving his suspension.

So on to part 2!

