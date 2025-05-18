Here we go- the match that some have dubbed “El Trashico” or “The Being Mid Cup.” Laugh all you want, and you should, but the winner here gets both a trophy and a berth in the Champions League for next season. So if defenders Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Diogo Dalot can find a way to play through the pain on Wednesday night, they most certainly will.

Yoro (foot), De Ligt (knee) and Dalot (calf) are all strong doubts to make the matchday squad here, but, you never know.

Europa League Final FYIs

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Wed May 21, 9pm, Estadio San Mames, Bilbao, Spain, televised in the USA on CBS Sports Network

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Man United

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Man United

Fun Fact: According to PremierInjuries.com, Tottenham have suffered 38 injuries this season, leading to 1,414 days of service time lost. Both of these numbers rank the third highest in the league.

For United, it’s 30 injuries (fifth most), and 1,229 days (seventh highest) lost.

Man United Team News

Of the group, Dalot is thought to have the best chance. He is certainly a difference maker, as is Yoro.

Two guys with no chance at featuring at all here are Lisandro Martinez (knee) and Joshua Zirkzee (hamstring). Other than that, United have no other fitness concerns. They do have plenty of other general/overall concerns.

They’re taking on a side that’s already beaten them three times this season, with an aggregate goal differential of 8-3.

United can boast of the fourth highest revenue, the seventh highest wage bill and the largest overall transfer window net spend since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, in all of world football.

Yet they’ll enter Championship Sunday sitting 16th in the Premier League table; only two slots above the relegation zone.

