Lots of major Manchester United news today, and we’ll get to all of it, i.e. the new stadium plan, but first, we have a game to preview. United manager Ruben Amorim provided updates on the injury situations surrounding the likes of Amad Diallo (ankle), Luke Shaw (lower leg), Mason Mount (thigh), Leny Yoro (foot) Harry Maguire (unspecified) and Manuel Ugarte (undisclosed).

There is a whole lot to cover, so we’ll dive right in.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. March 13, 8pm, Old Trafford

Aggregate: tied 1-1

Competition: UEFA Europa League Round of 16, Leg 2/2

Man United Preview Material: New Stadium Artist Renderings Team News Starting XI Prediction

Man United Team News vs Real Sociedad

We start with who is arguably the team’s MVP this season, Amad Diallo. There is some optimism that he’s not done for the entire season, after all.

“I hope to have Amad [back] before [the end of the season], but we will see,” said Amorim.

Likewise for Shaw, Mount and Ugarte, with Amorim explaining:

“I think Luke Shaw and Mason Mount can return also [before the end of the season]. We’ll see, but they are definitely going to return, especially Mason,” and then later in the same press conference: “Manuel will return.”

So Ugarte is in contention to feature versus Real Sociedad, but Shaw, Mount and Amad obviously are not.

As for the central defender nicknamed Slab Head, well he’s 50/50, with Amorim saying:

“Maguire, we have to be careful of…”

Also, facing a late fitness test is Yoro, who is a fresh injury concern. Amorim stated the following on this situation: “Leny has something in his foot. We will see if he is available for Thursday.”

Finally, the following players remain out: Kobbie Mainoo, Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans and Lisandro Martinez.

