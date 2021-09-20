Man United Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham (League Cup)

It was so nice, let’s do it twice! Yes, Manchester United’s 2-1 win at West Ham United was a special one, and if you didn’t find it riveting, well, then you probably just don’t enjoy football.
The two teams will tangle again, in just two more days, but this time it will be in a third round League Cup clash. Let’s go over the latest United team news for this one and make our starting XI Prediction.
Manchester United at West Ham United League Cup FYIs
Kickoff: Sun, Sept. 21, Old Trafford
Team News United West Ham
Starting XI Predictions United West Ham
Back-up goalkeeper Dean Henderson has seen some playing time with the U23s last week, so he could make his first appearance of the season in this one. However, there is nothing wrong with predicting a first team assignment for third choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton in this one either.
Luke Shaw would ideally sit for this one, but really can’t, because his back-up, Alex Telles, remains out with a long term injury.
We’ll see squad rotation in the backline, with Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka giving way to Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot.
Moving up to the midfield, Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes will all be given a rest. Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek will come in instead, and one of Sunday’s biggest heroes, Jesse Lingard, will be given a starting role instead of just coming off the bench.
Speaking of coming off the bench, this is the role Jadon Sancho had yesterday, as he continues to struggle in finding his form. He needs a first XI assignment here and hopefully, he finally opens his United account here.
The very much in form Mason Greenwood will lead the line.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at West Ham United League Cup 3rd Round
Henderson; Shaw, Bailly, Lindelof, Dalot; Matic, Van de Beek, Lingard; Martial, Sancho, Greenwood
League Cup Prediction: United 2, West Ham 1
United have owned this series as of late, and it’s just hard to pick against them at home.
