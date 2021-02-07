Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham (FA Cup)

Manchester United have put up more of a serious challenge for the Premier League title than they have in every season since they last won it. However, yesterday’s dropped two points at the death, at home against Everton, have really inflicted serious damage on their title hopes.
With Manchester City’s surging form and growing advantage at the top of the table, it’s already looking like United’s best chance for the first trophy of the Ole Gunnar Solskajer era lay elsewhere.
Manchester United vs West Ham United FA Cup 5th Round FYIs
Kick-off: 7:30 pm GMT Tuesday Feb. 9, Old Trafford
Team news for both sides: go here
Key Stat: West Ham are winless (D4, L11) in their last 15 at Old Trafford, across all competitions
Recent Series History: United have taken all three of the recent FA Cup ties between these two sides
United are a strong bet to the win the Europa League tournament, but their prospects in the FA Cup could be promising as well. Up next for the Red Devils is a fifth round clash in that competition, on Tuesday night against West Ham. With a busy stretch coming up for United, this might provide a good chance for OGS to do a little bit of squad rotation.
David de Gea had a miserable outing last night in goal, and maybe that means a good opportunity for Dean Henderson to come back in. Paul Pogba could be on the shelf for awhile, so some midfield shuffling will be in order, and that could also impact what United do in the final third.
Yesterday’s 3-3 draw, which felt like a loss due to the manner in how it transpired, showcased United’s deficiencies in all areas of the pitch. While there are some flaws in attack, you really can’t fault them much at all, given how the side has scored 12 goals in the last two games.
The back though, really has some issues, and ultimately, it’s probably the defense that will have ended up costing United a real league title opportunity.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham
Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Fred, Scott McTominay; Bruno Fernandes; Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani
Prediction: United 2, West Ham 1
Red Devils looked really shaky at the back and in goal yesterday, but they should still have enough to advance through in this one.
If Bailly is fit, he must play. Both De Gea and Maguire deserve to be dropped. Lindelof, both full backs and both defensive midfielders spend too much time making up for the presence of Maguire, who constantly escapes criticism. His ineptitude is a big problem for everyone, especially Solksjaer, who foolishly made him captain.You need a spine for that job, an outrageous price tag doesn’t cut it.