Manchester United certainly dropped two points yesterday, having to settle for only one point, in a goalless draw with Newcastle United. Both Fred and Marcus Rashford blew a golden opportunity to score the game winning goal during the closing minutes of the stalemate. The officials certainly did their part, as well, to thwart United in the match, and all you need to do is look up Jadon Sancho on Twitter to see what happened there.

Lots of screen grabs of Sancho being entangled, on a challenge that did not yield a penalty, but really should have. No time to ruminate with the next fixture coming thick and fast, and it’s a big one.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Wed. Oct 19, 8:15, Old Trafford

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

After Extra Time Podcast: Apple Spotify

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 32% Manchester United 41% Draw 27%

PL Form: Tottenham Hotspur WWLWW Manchester United DWLWW

PL Position: Tottenham Hotspur 3rd, 23pts Manchester United 5th, 16pts

Fifth place United host third place Tottenham Hotspur in a massive midweek league fixture. Let’s try and predict what United boss Erik ten Hag will go with in his first team. It will be interesting to see how many of these we get right.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

