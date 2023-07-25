You know the saying “everything is bigger in Texas,” and that certainly applies to the friendly between Manchester United and Real Madrid in Houston tomorrow night. Deep in the heart of Texas, at the massive modern football cathedral that is NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texas, these two European heavyweights will square off.

It puts on a capper on a crazy day that also sees (in addition to these two giant clubs) Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Newcastle, Manchester City and Bayern Munich all in action.

Club Friendly FYIs

Real Madrid vs Manchester United

Kickoff: Wed. July 26, 7:30pm CST, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX, USA

Real Madrid Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Man United Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Can’t imagine we’ve ever seen a day like that before- where all of these big brand, ultra-rich clubs all staged preseason friendlies on the same day. As this is a showcase game, at the venue once known as Reliant Stadium (now it’s NRG) United manager Erik ten Hag will put forth a strong team, at least for kickoff.

This is what we think that looks like. So “clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.” And might I add, “Texas Forever, 6.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Real Madrid

Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories