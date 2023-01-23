Manchester United at Nottingham Forest Starting XI Predictions

Manchester United visit Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night in a EFL Cup semifinal clash, leg one of two. The Tricky Trees are surprise semifinalists, having beaten Grimsby Town, Tottenham Hotspur, Blackburn Rovers and Wolves on the way to this match-up.

Meanwhile Manchester United are looking to end their half-decade trophy drought, having reached this stage by vanquishing Aston Villa, Burnley FC and Charlton Athletic. We’re down to the final four now, so let’s get it on.

Manchester United at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Wed Jan 25, 8pm, City Ground

Forest is dealing with a slew of injuries, including Jesse Lingard, who given how bitter his departure from United was, would love to face his former side. We don’t think he’ll be ready in time though.

Given the current fitness situation for both sides, heres what we think the two first teams are going to look like in midweek.

Starting XI Predictions for Both Sides

Nottingham Forest

Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Freuler, Yates, Mangala; Scarpa; Gibbs-White, Johnson.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

Butland; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia; Casemiro, McTominay; Eriksen, Bruno, Antony; Garnacho

Prediction: United 2, Nottingham Forest 0

It’s going to be a tough one for the visitors, but I think they’ll be able to take the advantage, and pack it up to bring it home with them for the next leg. Especially given how banged up the Trees are right now.

