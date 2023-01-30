Midweek presents a great opportunity for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to do some squad rotation. With the advantages of both home field and a three goal cushion on Nottingham Forest, United can rest the regulars and give the kids and benchwarmers a run.

It is also something that Ten Hag kind of has to do, more than it is a luxury, given the workload of his side. They are the only English club still alive in all four competitions, so they need the fresh legs.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 2/2, United up 3-0 on aggregate from leg 1

Kickoff: Wed Jan 31, 8pm, Old Trafford

As a bonus, I threw in a starting XI prediction for the Tricky Trees here. As for United, it will be a team of almost all reserves, but I did consider throwing Bruno Fernandes and Antony into the first team, with the idea that they might come off at half-time.

Starting XI Predictions for Both Sides

Nottingham Forest

Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Mangala, Danilo, Freuler; Scarpa; Johnson, Dennis

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; Fred, Mainoo; Elanga, Garnacho, Pellistri; Weghorst

Prediction: United 0, Nottingham Forest 0

It’s going to be a challenge for the visitors, given how banged up the Trees are right now, even against a very weakened United side. This is not going to be all that exciting and inspiring.

