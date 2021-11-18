Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Watford FC

November 18, 2021 By 1 Comment
Manchester United head to Watford on Saturday afternoon, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains on the hot seat; sort of. While calls to sack him are only growing amongst the supporter base, club brass are showing zero signs of actually doing anything about.

So as former United States Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld once said, “you go to war with the army you have, not the army you wish you had.” That said, how might the Norwegian line ’em up this weekend against the Moose Men? Watford has a moose in their crest, despite being the Hornets, so there is always that.

Manchester United at Watford FC FYIs

Kick: Sat Nov. 20, 3pm GMT, Vicarage Road

PL Position, Form Guide: United 6th, 17pts LWLLD   Watford FC 17th, 10pts  LLWLL

Let’s just hope OGS can get the substitutions and lineup right for this one. We’ve long given up the idea that he’ll get it right tactics right! LOL!

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Watford FC

David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Scott McTominay, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Cristiano Ronaldo

Prediction: United 1, Watford FC 0

Look for a very embattled side, led by a stellar David de Gea, to get a result against a relegation fodder level side.

