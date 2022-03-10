Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

When Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday it’ll be a match-up of two sides that have already admitted top four is the best that they can hope for this season. And getting into that final UCL qualification slot will be no easy task.

Both have roller coaster seasons and when they meet this weekend at Old Trafford, it’ll be a critical clash towards the cause of avoiding having to play in the Europa League next season. Vaya con dios muchachos.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sat Mar 12, 5:30, Old Trafford

Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 28%   Manchester United 45%   Draw 27%

Odds:  Tottenham Hotspur +230   Manchester United +110   Draw +250

PL Form: Tottenham Hotspur    WWLWL     Manchester United   LDWWD

PL Position:  Tottenham Hotspur 7th, 26mp, 45pts    Manchester United 5th, 28mp, 47pts

sir alex old trafford man united

In the quest of trying to avoid playing their continental affairs on Thursday nights, we present our first team prediction. Have at it boys.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Telles; Pogba, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Fearless Prediction

United’s bipolar season, which has recently settled more into a malaise of accepting draws over victories, will see a high point here. Of course, no one is more Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde than Spurs, and this one could get a bit Spursy.

United 3-0

