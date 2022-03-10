When Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday it’ll be a match-up of two sides that have already admitted top four is the best that they can hope for this season. And getting into that final UCL qualification slot will be no easy task.
Both have roller coaster seasons and when they meet this weekend at Old Trafford, it’ll be a critical clash towards the cause of avoiding having to play in the Europa League next season. Vaya con dios muchachos.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kick: Sat Mar 12, 5:30, Old Trafford
Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United
Football Podcast: Apple Spotify
Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 28% Manchester United 45% Draw 27%
Odds: Tottenham Hotspur +230 Manchester United +110 Draw +250
PL Form: Tottenham Hotspur WWLWL Manchester United LDWWD
PL Position: Tottenham Hotspur 7th, 26mp, 45pts Manchester United 5th, 28mp, 47pts
In the quest of trying to avoid playing their continental affairs on Thursday nights, we present our first team prediction. Have at it boys.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Telles; Pogba, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford
Fearless Prediction
United’s bipolar season, which has recently settled more into a malaise of accepting draws over victories, will see a high point here. Of course, no one is more Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde than Spurs, and this one could get a bit Spursy.
United 3-0
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
